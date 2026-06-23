Montreal shooting leaves three dead

MONTREAL (AFP) — A midday shooting in Montreal, Canada, killed three people on Monday, including a police officer, a civilian and the alleged gunman, in an incident that shook the city and prompted calls to avoid speculation on motive.
Police said the shooting unfolded around 11:30 a.m. in the Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood after officers responded to reports of an active shooter. A gunman opened fire from inside a building with a long gun, triggering a shootout with police.
Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher described the incident as “a tragedy, a nightmare.”
One male officer, identified as Mohamed Lamine Benredoune, was killed. A female officer was injured but not critically wounded, Dagher said.
The civilian victim, identified by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs as Michael Moshe Mizrahi, was a member of Montreal’s Jewish community. Authorities have not confirmed the motive.
Dagher urged caution amid online speculation. “It’s important to be very careful of rumors,” he said.
French-language broadcaster Radio-Canada reported the suspect may have been linked to “incel” ideology, a misogynistic online subculture associated with past acts of violence, though police have not confirmed any ideological motive.
Witnesses described scenes of chaos as gunfire broke out.
“I see the police storm in, come in from everywhere, and, they raise their guns,” said Frank Vogas, who was in a nearby shop when the shooting began.
Another resident, Danny Wilk, said he heard multiple shots and saw a man in military-style clothing before police intervened.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was “horrified” by the violence.