Montreal shooting leaves three dead

Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher described the incident as “a tragedy, a nightmare.”

One male officer, identified as Mohamed Lamine Benredoune, was killed. A female officer was injured but not critically wounded, Dagher said.

The civilian victim, identified by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs as Michael Moshe Mizrahi, was a member of Montreal’s Jewish community. Authorities have not confirmed the motive.

Dagher urged caution amid online speculation. “It’s important to be very careful of rumors,” he said.

French-language broadcaster Radio-Canada reported the suspect may have been linked to “incel” ideology, a misogynistic online subculture associated with past acts of violence, though police have not confirmed any ideological motive.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos as gunfire broke out.

“I see the police storm in, come in from everywhere, and, they raise their guns,” said Frank Vogas, who was in a nearby shop when the shooting began.

Another resident, Danny Wilk, said he heard multiple shots and saw a man in military-style clothing before police intervened.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was “horrified” by the violence.