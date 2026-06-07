Shootings near U.S. festival wound 12

"Twelve people were struck with bullets... two of them critical," Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joseph Heffernan told reporters, adding that no suspects were in custody yet.

He said it appeared there were at least two shooters involved, and that they were "probably shooting at each other."

An active search was underway, and authorities were pleading with members of the community to come forward with any information that could help lead them to the shooters.

Police Lieutenant Dan Gerken said the average age of the victims was roughly in the early twenties.

He expressed alarm at the scale of the violence.