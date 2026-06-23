Guatemala rejects U.S. military operations

“The Americans conducting military operations, carrying weapons... the law does not allow it,” he said.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a recent interview with CBS News that targeted strikes could be considered in Guatemala and Ecuador against criminal gangs and drug trafficking networks.

Guatemala is part of a US-backed anti-drug trafficking cooperation framework promoted by President Donald Trump. However, Arevalo stressed that cooperation is limited to non-combat support.

The president said the agreement with Washington covers “training, support at the level of tactical operations for the planning of raids, and intelligence sharing.”

He added that operations involving the use of force against criminal groups remain the responsibility of Guatemalan security forces.

Arevalo made the remarks while attending the General Assembly of the Organization of American States in Panama.