Falling in Love With Manila, Again

When Miguel López de Legazpi arrived in 1571, the city entered a new chapter. Within the walls of Intramuros, the Spanish built a center of power, religion, and governance. Churches rose from stone, schools were established, and the city became a key port in the galleon trade that linked Asia to the Americas. The influence of this era still lingers, not just in architecture, but in the rhythm of traditions that continue today.

History moved again in 1898, when colonial rule shifted and new systems reshaped the city. Under American planning, Manila saw the rise of wide boulevards, public parks, and civic spaces that aimed to modernize urban life. Places like Rizal Park became symbols of both remembrance and renewal.

Yet the city’s story is not without loss. During World War II, Manila faced devastation that erased much of what once stood. The Battle of Manila left scars that would take decades to heal. And still, the city endured. It rebuilt itself, carrying both grief and resilience into the years that followed.