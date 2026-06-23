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EPD chief pledges round-the-clock media cooperation

EPD chief pledges round-the-clock media cooperation
PHOTO courtesy of Eastern Police District NCRPO/FB
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The Eastern Police District (EPD) hosted a media forum at its headquarters to establish closer coordination and improve the dissemination of public safety information.

The meeting, organized by the District Public Information Office under Capt. Resel Guevarra, was led by Brig. Gen. Melecio Buslig Jr. and members of the EPD command group, including the district’s tactical and administrative staff.

EPD chief pledges round-the-clock media cooperation
EPD strengthens collaboration, partnership with media

During an open forum, journalists from various local news organizations questioned police officials regarding the command’s current programs for crime prevention and public security across the eastern sector of Metro Manila.

“The media is one of our strongest partners in promoting transparency and public trust,” Buslig said. “We must maintain open communication and 24/7 coordination between EPD and the media to ensure timely and accurate dissemination of information.”

Reporters at the briefing agreed to maintain professional coordination with the district command to verify operational accomplishments and ensure accurate reporting on local law enforcement efforts.

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