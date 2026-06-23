EPD chief pledges round-the-clock media cooperation

During an open forum, journalists from various local news organizations questioned police officials regarding the command’s current programs for crime prevention and public security across the eastern sector of Metro Manila.

“The media is one of our strongest partners in promoting transparency and public trust,” Buslig said. “We must maintain open communication and 24/7 coordination between EPD and the media to ensure timely and accurate dissemination of information.”

Reporters at the briefing agreed to maintain professional coordination with the district command to verify operational accomplishments and ensure accurate reporting on local law enforcement efforts.