Cayuna raring to show true worth

Decorated setter Gel Cayuna looks forward to the challenge of helping a stacked Nxled side capture a breakthrough Premier Volleyball League (PVL) title.
A sought-after playmaker following the disbandment of her former team Cignal, the two-time season Best Setter found a new home with the Chameleons ahead of the PVL On Tour opening on 8 July.
And naturally, expectations are sky-high with Cayuna hooking up with Most Valuable Player winners Brooke Van Sickle, Myla Pablo and MJ Phillips and forming a super team.
“For me, Nxled has long been a talented team, especially with the veterans in the lineup. I guess expectations are higher because of the new additions,” Cayuna said.
“But on my end, I don’t think much of the label. My focus is on helping the team and be better as a group every day.”
Cayuna, along with Jackie Acuna, was signed by the Chameleons from the free agency after the Super Spikers decided to take a leave of absence, trimming the PVL field to nine clubs.
Cignal’s disbandment came just days after its runner-up finish in the 2026 All-Filipino Conference.
The five-time Conference Best Setter admitted that she received multiple offers but found the Chameleons as her best option.
“Of all the options, I believe Nxled has the environment that will help my growth as a player and as a person. I can feel their trust in me and I want to repay that by working hard and helping the team achieve its goals,” she said.
Sharing the court with a core led by proven winners in Van Sickle, Phillips and Pablo, is a welcome opportunity for the Far Eastern University product.
“Looking forward to working with them because this is an opportunity for me to grow as a player,” she said.
“I have lots of things to learn from them, especially since they are veterans with lots of game experience. Of course, I want to build chemistry with them inside the court to help the team.”
Nxled reached the final round of All-Filipino Conference Play-in but was swept by eventual fourth-placer Farm Fresh.