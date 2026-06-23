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Cayuna raring to show true worth

GEL Cayuna seeks a new beginning with Nxled as it revs up for the PVL on Tour starting next month.
GEL Cayuna seeks a new beginning with Nxled as it revs up for the PVL on Tour starting next month.Photograph courtesy of PVL
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Decorated setter Gel Cayuna looks forward to the challenge of helping a stacked Nxled side capture a breakthrough Premier Volleyball League (PVL) title.

A sought-after playmaker following the disbandment of her former team Cignal, the two-time season Best Setter found a new home with the Chameleons ahead of the PVL On Tour opening on 8 July.

And naturally, expectations are sky-high with Cayuna hooking up with Most Valuable Player winners Brooke Van Sickle, Myla Pablo and MJ Phillips and forming a super team.

“For me, Nxled has long been a talented team, especially with the veterans in the lineup. I guess expectations are higher because of the new additions,” Cayuna said.

GEL Cayuna seeks a new beginning with Nxled as it revs up for the PVL on Tour starting next month.
Gandler seeking fresh challenges

“But on my end, I don’t think much of the label. My focus is on helping the team and be better as a group every day.”

Cayuna, along with Jackie Acuna, was signed by the Chameleons from the free agency after the Super Spikers decided to take a leave of absence, trimming the PVL field to nine clubs.

Cignal’s disbandment came just days after its runner-up finish in the 2026 All-Filipino Conference.

The five-time Conference Best Setter admitted that she received multiple offers but found the Chameleons as her best option.

“Of all the options, I believe Nxled has the environment that will help my growth as a player and as a person. I can feel their trust in me and I want to repay that by working hard and helping the team achieve its goals,” she said.

GEL Cayuna seeks a new beginning with Nxled as it revs up for the PVL on Tour starting next month.
Chaperone of Chameleons: Van Sickle infuses veteran leadership in young Nxled

Sharing the court with a core led by proven winners in Van Sickle, Phillips and Pablo, is a welcome opportunity for the Far Eastern University product. 

“Looking forward to working with them because this is an opportunity for me to grow as a player,” she said.

“I have lots of things to learn from them, especially since they are veterans with lots of game experience. Of course, I want to build chemistry with them inside the court to help the team.”

Nxled reached the final round of All-Filipino Conference Play-in but was swept by eventual fourth-placer Farm Fresh.

2022 Premier Volleyball League
Nxled Chameleons
Gel Cayuna
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