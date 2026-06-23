Cayuna raring to show true worth

“But on my end, I don’t think much of the label. My focus is on helping the team and be better as a group every day.”

Cayuna, along with Jackie Acuna, was signed by the Chameleons from the free agency after the Super Spikers decided to take a leave of absence, trimming the PVL field to nine clubs.

Cignal’s disbandment came just days after its runner-up finish in the 2026 All-Filipino Conference.

The five-time Conference Best Setter admitted that she received multiple offers but found the Chameleons as her best option.

“Of all the options, I believe Nxled has the environment that will help my growth as a player and as a person. I can feel their trust in me and I want to repay that by working hard and helping the team achieve its goals,” she said.