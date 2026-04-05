Chaperone of Chameleons: Van Sickle infuses veteran leadership in young Nxled

Van Sickle, 27, admitted it took a lot of effort for them to take down Galleries as they push forward in their campaign.

“Earlier in the preliminaries, Galeries upset some teams, especially us. I already knew they were going to be tough and come out firing,” the three-time PVL Most Valuable Player (MVP) said.

“Even in the third set, they were still battling until the end, so we just stayed calm and collected. There were a few road bumps, but I’m proud of all the girls for sticking together and working as a team, whoever was on the court.”

Different but same

Despite playing for a new team, Van Sickle carries herself like a veteran should — quietly, deliberately, with the kind of presence that doesn’t demand attention yet commands it all the same.

From the battle-tested floors of Petro Gazz to the youthful promise of Nxled, she learned that leadership does not always shout; sometimes it steadies.

“At the end of the day, I would rather focus on our side of the court and what we can do to build what kind of culture and chemistry as a team. And I think the results will take care of themselves,” Van Sickle said in an episode of “Off the Court,” the weekly online sports show of DAILY TRIBUNE, recently.

‘I’ve never in my life had a fan page before, so I do have one now. And they’re just the most wonderful people.’

“Being labeled as team captain, I know how much difficulty it can cause and how much stress, but I feel like I’ve had a really good, you know, leader or teacher because from back at Petro Gazz, Remy Palma was our team captain. I think she did a fantastic job at Petro Gazz, so it was really good for me to be able to watch her and see how she was the captain.”

Her arrival coincided with some changes: a new system, new colors, new expectations.

Under coach Ettore Guidetti, Nxled’s approach emphasizes intelligence and adaptability, a philosophy Van Sickle embraced almost immediately.

“No, I’d say for the most part, I feel like I’ve adapted personally really easily and fast to the system. I mean, he’s a really great coach,” Van Sickle said.

“He has a really high IQ. He’s very experienced, and has coached around the world.”

Becoming Filipino

Beyond the court, Van Sickle’s bond with the Philippines runs deeper than jerseys and scorelines. The culture, she says, mirrors the mindset she tries to bring into competition.

“I’ll just say the positivity. I feel like everyone’s always doing such a good job of just being happy, being able to brush things off and just continue to get back at it,” said Van Sickle, whose mother, Lisa Bragado, hails from Ilocos Sur.

That connection is amplified by fans, whose passion she admits was unfamiliar at first.

“I’ve never in my life had a fan page before, so I do have one now. And they’re just the most wonderful people,” Van Sickle said with a smile. “They always make everything, every game feels so special to me.”

Even her Filipino roots surface in small, telling ways, habits ingrained long before the PVL came calling.

“My mom has very much ingrained in me was the pasalubong. It’s like a very normal thing to me,” Van Sickle said, adding: “Growing up, I was always used to eating pancit, lumpia, adobo all the time, so that’s nothing new to me.”

Van Sickle would eventually move to the Philippines, where she first signed with Petro Gazz in 2024.

She would win the 2024-2025 PVL All-Filipino Conference and the 2025 PVL Reinforced Conference, where she was named the Best Outside Hitter.

New challenge

But not all things last as Petro Gazz made the shocking announcement that it will be taking a leave of absence in this PVL season.

It didn’t take long for the University of Hawaii alumna to find a new home as she signed with Nxled last January.

“I mean, change is always good. I think it’s good to get out of your comfort zone, and you know, we’re still grateful for Petro Gazz for having us join that family, and unfortunately, it’s no longer a team, but we’re really excited to be a part of Nxled, and yeah, we’re just very excited,” Van Sickle said.

“The gym atmosphere is really great, and obviously the coaches are awesome, and yeah, we’re just super excited.”