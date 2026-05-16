Gandler seeking fresh challenges

Vanie Gandler embraces the challenge of a new beginning after the unfortunate shutdown of her former club.
The reigning All-Filipino Conference Most Valuable Player looks forward to writing a better chapter in her career after signing with Capital1 for the upcoming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season.
Gandler had her breakout conference in the all-local tournament, powering Cignal to a runner-up finish.
However, just days after the club’s best finish in the AFC, the Super Spikers’ management decided to pull the plug on its volleyball program and took a leave of absence.
“It wasn’t easy, especially with the season that we came out of. We finally reached the Finals for the first time of the All-Filipino Conference, so it was really heartbreaking but you know, in life you always have to move forward,” Gandler said.
“So, I took this as a new challenge for me. Coming into the pros was a challenge, choosing a team was a challenge, and it ended up working,” the Alas Pilipinas member added.
The open spiker found the two-year-old club as a perfect destination after hearing the long-term plan of the sisters Milka and Mandy Romero-owned franchise.
Amid the many offers from clubs to woo Gandler, the Solar Spikers’ pitch stood out.
“I really just balanced where I could see I could grow and I see that in Capital1 with everyone’s willingness to build a team. It’s my new challenge to help the team also build and write a new story,” Gandler said.
Gandler will play for a new team with a familiar face in inaugural PVL On Tour MVP Erika Santos.
The duo played a huge role in helping Cignal reach new heights.
They are now hopeful of bringing that same success, energy and leadership to a young team along with Capital1’s franchise player Bella Belen.
“We’re very grateful that Erika and I are still able to play side by side. We only had half a year since she joined late and I was with Alas the time she joined. And the connection we built inside and outside of the court is something that took time and patience to really build with one another,” she said.
“I’m really grateful that Erika is with me, still, ‘cause she knows how I work, she knows how to call me out and likewise.”
Gandler brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the Solar Spikers, whose offseason movement, including signing backup setter Jaja Maraguinot, turned the squad into a top contender on paper.
She, however, tempers expectations given the need for adjustment, especially with team roles.
“There may be high expectations but like always, my focus is just on today. What I have to do today, the process of what I need to do next. So, I’m definitely gonna take what I learned over the past years and try to share it with the team but not put too much pressure on myself that I have this expectation ‘cause I know that I still have so much to learn,” she said.