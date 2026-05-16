Gandler seeking fresh challenges

However, just days after the club’s best finish in the AFC, the Super Spikers’ management decided to pull the plug on its volleyball program and took a leave of absence.

“It wasn’t easy, especially with the season that we came out of. We finally reached the Finals for the first time of the All-Filipino Conference, so it was really heartbreaking but you know, in life you always have to move forward,” Gandler said.

“So, I took this as a new challenge for me. Coming into the pros was a challenge, choosing a team was a challenge, and it ended up working,” the Alas Pilipinas member added.

The open spiker found the two-year-old club as a perfect destination after hearing the long-term plan of the sisters Milka and Mandy Romero-owned franchise.

Amid the many offers from clubs to woo Gandler, the Solar Spikers’ pitch stood out.

“I really just balanced where I could see I could grow and I see that in Capital1 with everyone’s willingness to build a team. It’s my new challenge to help the team also build and write a new story,” Gandler said.

Gandler will play for a new team with a familiar face in inaugural PVL On Tour MVP Erika Santos.