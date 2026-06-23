‘Bilis Kilos 2.0’ redefining Manila at 455

Instead, the focus shifted to putting clear systems in place, strengthening coordination across departments, and addressing problems directly and methodically rather than allowing them to pile up.

If Domagoso’s initial mayoral stint from 2019 to 2022 was defined by rapid-fire cleanup campaigns and grand architectural blueprints, 2026 has been about institutional refinement, digital integration, and crisis-resilient urban planning.

When escalating Middle East conflicts sent global oil prices soaring earlier this year, the local government executed a sweeping efficiency directive.

Under Domagoso’s order, the Manila Local Government Unit managed to slash its internal fuel consumption by an astonishing 50 percent through optimized route planning for public services, strict monitoring of government vehicles, and hybrid work schedules for non-essential desk personnel.

"We cannot control global geopolitics," Domagoso cited during a recent briefing at the Kartilya ng Katipunan, "but we can control how much we waste."

Every liter of fuel saved by City Hall was a peso reallocated to healthcare, nutrition, and student allowances.

This disciplined approach allowed essential services to continue uninterrupted while inherited debts were settled payment by payment. Long-overdue utility bills and contractor obligations were cleared.

Simultaneously, programs for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and solo parents continued seamlessly. Electronic payouts replaced the long, agonizing lines that once snaked around City Hall, processing monthly allowances for local residents and students of the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila and Universidad de Manila with digital precision.

Walk into the specialized district hospitals or check on local public schools this June, and the structural upgrades become clear. Capital has been channeled into expanding the vertical housing and modern school infrastructures that became emblems of Moreno’s early political legacy.

The iconic 10-story Manila City Library and the upgraded Ospital ng Maynila are now operating at full ecosystem capacity, integrating digital records to slash patient waiting times from hours to minutes.

For a populace that once viewed quality healthcare as an unattainable luxury, these institutions have democratized well-being.

Local businesses have responded with renewed confidence. Manila has seen a marked increase in new business registrations and renewals over the past year, alongside growing private investment in construction and development projects.