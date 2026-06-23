AI momentum fuels growth outlook for local firm

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, founder and chief executive officer Winston Damarillo said the enterprise AI orchestration company is poised to sustain the strong growth trajectory it has maintained since 2024.

The optimism comes as NMBLR.ai widens its reach beyond its initial United States client base, where it secured major local enterprises among its customers, including banks, financial institutions, retailers, and real estate developers.

“Profitability starts in 2024 because AI is in such hot demand at the starting point. Most people are just looking for how to use an AI type of help, but maybe that translated last year into a product people can use more consistently,” Damarillo said.

“We think we are going to grow this year another 50 percent for that, and especially now that we started most of our first clients actually in the United States, but now we have started to grow quite large here in the Philippines, so this year we anticipate a bigger growth than 50 percent from last year,” he added.

As part of its expansion strategy, NMBLR opened Programmable, its first regional innovation hub and AI Nexus, in Makati City.

The facility is expected to support the company’s efforts to accelerate product development and strengthen its presence across Southeast Asia and North America, backed by funding from strategic partners.

NMBLR recently signed a marketing partnership with Alchemi Ventures, which will extend the reach of its platform to more than 50 countries where Alchemi operates.

“The next decade of enterprise value creation won’t be won by replacing systems; it will be won by turning systems of record into systems of intelligence,” said Jamey Butcher, CEO of Alchemi.

“NMBLR is one of the few companies turning that idea into reality at scale. Together, we’re bringing this system of intelligence to organizations across the world’s fastest-growing markets.”