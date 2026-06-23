ACT Cordillera says Tacloban shooting reflects failures in education system

ACT Cordillera Regional Chairperson and ACT Teachers Party-list representative in the region Joel Capulong said the incident should not be viewed solely as a case of violence allegedly triggered by bullying, but as a consequence of longstanding failures in ensuring safe learning environments.

"The solution goes beyond tightening security measures. We need to address the structural problems confronting public education," Capulong said.

He argued that the country's failure to meet the United Nations benchmark of allocating at least 6 percent of gross domestic product to education has left schools without sufficient resources to improve safety facilities and hire essential personnel.

Capulong noted that education spending in the Philippines has consistently remained below 5 percent of GDP, resulting in persistent shortages in classrooms, teachers and guidance services.

Citing data from the Ibon Foundation, he said the Department of Education's classroom shortage, previously estimated at 165,000 units, could increase to 200,000 by 2028.

He also pointed to a nationwide shortage of about 150,000 teachers and said around 51,000 plantilla positions remain vacant.

"How can schools effectively secure campuses and monitor students when they remain severely understaffed?" Capulong asked.

According to him, overcrowded classrooms further limit the ability of teachers to provide close supervision and early intervention for students facing emotional or behavioral challenges.

In Baguio City, class sizes typically range from 40 to 45 students, while some schools in other regions accommodate as many as 50 to 60 students per classroom, he said.

Capulong added that bullying and behavioral problems remain prevalent in schools across the Cordillera region, although he declined to identify specific institutions.

He also said some teachers feel vulnerable when dealing with aggressive student behavior and renewed calls for the passage of the proposed Teachers Protection Bill to provide legal safeguards for educators.

The ACT leader rejected suggestions that the Tacloban shooting was an isolated incident, warning that similar underlying issues exist in schools across the country.

He also urged authorities to avoid placing sole responsibility on parents, arguing that government must also address gaps in mental health services, guidance programs and student support systems.

Capulong likewise criticized what he described as unofficial blacklisting practices by some schools that refuse admission to students with disciplinary records.

While acknowledging the challenges of accommodating students with behavioral issues, he said denying them access to education undermines their constitutional rights and limits opportunities for rehabilitation.

He called for a review of such enrollment policies, stressing the need to balance school safety with the right of young people to receive a second chance.