Violence in schools

The crime scene is one of the largest public secondary schools in Tacloban City, with more than 1,600 students and over 110 teachers. You could just imagine the pandemonium that ensued and the trauma everyone experienced. Education officials suspended classes indefinitely as authorities investigate the incident and provide psychological support to students, teachers and affected families.

According to the Tacloban City Police Office, the first suspect, a Grade 9 student, was arrested shortly after the incident with the help of students and parents. The second suspect, also at the same grade level, was collared several hours later with assistance from residents of a nearby community.

While we can be relieved that the community took swift action to apprehend the suspects, the underlying issues that led to such a tragedy must be examined and urgently addressed.

The courage shown by students, teachers, and parents in restraining one suspect while aiding in the surrender of the other is commendable. However, we cannot allow these courageous actions to overshadow the alarming trend of violence in our schools.

The fact that both suspects are minors raises serious questions about the societal factors that may have pushed them to such violent behavior. Are we providing our youth with the emotional and psychological support they need? Are there adequate systems in place to address bullying, mental health issues, and the ease of access to weapons?

Police reported that the second suspect surrendered out of fear, which showed the state of mind of our youth amid such tumultuous circumstances.

Instead of celebrating the apprehension of suspects, we must confront the uncomfortable reality of what drives our children to take such drastic and unfathomable actions. This incident should not be seen as an isolated event, but rather as part of a broader, national crisis that requires our collective action.

Professional development should focus on recognizing and responding to signs of student distress and equipping teachers with the tools to intervene before problems escalate.

Local governments, too, must evaluate their policies on youth intervention and rehabilitation, especially in addressing the root causes of violence rather than simply responding to its aftermath.

We must not look the other way. There should be meaningful change that prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students, creating a safer environment where our children can learn and grow. Children should not fear for their lives while attending class, nor should parents worry about whether their children will return home safely after a day of learning.