5 foreigners linked to online scam hub nabbed in Parañaque

The operation was conducted in the early hours of 17 June at a condominium complex in Sapphire Seaview Park, Parañaque City following intelligence reports linking the location to an alleged "love scam" operation that reportedly victimized individuals through online deception and cryptocurrency-related schemes.

Nabbed in the operation were Chinese national Tang Shun, Malaysian man Chia Kong Loon, as well as Burmese nationals Kum Htoi, Myo Oo, and Kyaw Tint Lwin. They were apprehended after immigration verification allegedly revealed violations of Philippine immigration laws.

According to intelligence information received by the BI, the location was allegedly being used for fraudulent online activities.

Authorities also received reports that some workers connected to the operation were being restricted from freely leaving the premises, prompting further investigation.

During the operation, one of the foreign nationals reportedly disclosed information indicating that multiple condominium units were being utilized for unlawful work-related activities. This led to the apprehension of the five foreign nationals.

The arrested foreign nationals were brought to the BI main office for processing and documentation then were transferred to its holding facility pending deportation and other immigration proceedings.