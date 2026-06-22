When tragedy strikes, humanity must lead

The first accident occurred in Angat, Bulacan, when one of our helicopters went missing while on its way back to base in Pasay City. The uncertainty of not knowing the fate of our pilot, mechanics, and passengers was agonizing. The very next day, we suspended our operations and redirected all our resources toward the search effort. Profit and business considerations were set aside.

Our pilots, mechanics, even our staff, and numerous volunteer groups joined the search by air and foot. For two long weeks, hope and despair alternated in our hearts. Eventually, the helicopter was located on a Sierra Madre mountain. With the coordinates plotted, rescuers immediately proceeded to the crash site on foot that afternoon. The following day, the bodies of the passengers were retrieved.

What remains etched in my memory was the response of our top management and the owners, Jack and Katrina Enrile. Their priority was not financial losses or operational disruptions. Their focus was singular and clear, to find the missing aircraft and bring the victims home to their families. It was a powerful reminder that in moments of tragedy, humanity must always come before profit.

The second tragedy occurred in Palawan involving another helicopter. On board the ill-fated aircraft was the mother of the then governor of Palawan. I personally joined our team in traveling to the province to talk to the governor and check on the bodies in the funeral parlor, while the rest of the team went to the crash site on foot.

Nothing, however, could have prepared me for the sight of the lifeless bodies. It was a gruesome and heartbreaking scene that remains vivid in my mind even after all these years. The funeral parlor was full because the rescue military helicopter also had an accident killing its pilots and all its passengers.

Yet amid the sorrow, I witnessed remarkable acts of professionalism and compassion. Our pilots and technical team, led by retired Philippine Air Force Colonel Ernie del Rosario, handled the retrieval efforts with dignity and composure. More importantly, they understood that their responsibilities extended beyond technical and operational concerns.

One of the most difficult tasks after an accident is informing the families of those who perished. It requires courage, empathy, and profound respect for the grief of others. Our team understood this responsibility deeply.

Today, in an age where communication is instantaneous and mobile phones allow us to deliver information in seconds, I remain convinced that there are moments when technology can never replace human presence. The news of a loved one’s death should never be reduced to a mere phone call, a text message, or a social media post.

There is immeasurable value in sitting before grieving families, looking them in the eye, holding their hands, and sharing their pain. Face-to-face communication conveys sincerity, compassion, and solidarity that no electronic device can replicate. It tells families that their loss matters and that they are not alone in carrying their burden.

The recent passing of the two young athletes is another painful reminder that death often comes unexpectedly and that tragedies leave wounds that never completely heal. But it also reminds us of our shared duty to respond with empathy and humanity.

As such, in the face of loss, the first thing any institution must develop is not a well-worded press release, but a deep sense of compassion that is demonstrated in every action taken.

Long after the investigations are completed and the headlines have faded, families will remember who stood beside them, who treated them with dignity, who had been fully transparent and who showed genuine compassion in their darkest hour.