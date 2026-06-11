Blue Eagles not flying high

Who are we protecting here?

Nothing exposes elite culture faster than seeing who people rush to defend first.

This isn’t a fight between social media and Ateneo. It is a confrontation between power and powerlessness.

On one side is Ateneo, an institution with prestige.

On the other is a poor mother who will bury a son on whom her family had pinned so much hope.

When she asks questions, she is told to wait. When the public asks questions, it is told to calm down. How convenient.

Powerful institutions rarely volunteer accountability. Public pressure has often been the force that compels action where silence would have been the natural and easy way out.

The school has the duty to present facts, timelines, and evidence. It has every right to correct inaccuracies and dispute claims it believes are unfounded.

If Ateneo has answers, it should give them.

The public deserves transparency.

And Rene deserves to be remembered as more than a casualty report. — Jason Mago