US leads visitor arrivals, boosts tourism investments

Speaking before members of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham) during its General Membership Luncheon Meeting in Makati City, Angara-Mathay reported that the country welcomed 2,955,014 international visitors from January 1 to June 16, 2026, up 6.16 percent from the same period last year.

“The United States has now become our number one source market, with more than half a million visitors and still growing. These numbers are indeed encouraging. But what matters even more to us is not just how many people are arriving—it is what that translates into: more jobs, more investments, and more opportunities reaching communities across the country. That is really the direction of our work,” Angara-Mathay said.

The tourism chief said the Department of Tourism (DOT) is focusing on improving connectivity, developing new tourism experiences, and attracting investments to sustain the industry’s growth.

She emphasized that expanding access remains a priority, with the agency working with the Department of Transportation, airlines, airport operators, and industry stakeholders to increase flight routes and address connectivity challenges.

“Tourism starts with access. If it is difficult to get to a destination, everything else becomes secondary,” Angara-Mathay said.

The DOT is also promoting high-value tourism segments such as meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), gastronomy, wellness, education, and retirement tourism to encourage longer stays and higher visitor spending.

“Our goal is not simply to bring in more visitors, but to make every visit more meaningful, longer stays, higher spending, and deeper engagement with our destinations and communities,” she said.

Beyond tourism arrivals, Angara-Mathay highlighted the sector’s role in attracting broader investments that support economic growth.

“We no longer see tourism simply as promotion. We see it as a platform for long-term investment,” she said.

She cited the country’s recent engagement with Japan, where the DOT encouraged partnerships involving major corporations, financial institutions, airlines, infrastructure developers, healthcare groups, and technology firms, resulting in around $3.4 billion in investments, pipeline opportunities, and financing support.

The tourism secretary encouraged American businesses to explore opportunities beyond hotels and resorts, including airport development, ports, digital infrastructure, wellness facilities, renewable energy projects, and other investments that strengthen tourism destinations.

“Tourism as a connector sector brings together aviation, infrastructure, healthcare, and regional development,” Angara-Mathay said, as the government seeks to transform tourism into a broader platform for investment and inclusive growth.