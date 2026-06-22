The Grammys just introduced new categories for 2027 race

The Recording Academy announced a slate of new competitive categories for the 2027 ceremony, a move that reflects the increasingly global and genre-fluid nature of the music industry. Among the additions are awards for Best Asian Pop Music Performance and Best Traditional Folk Album, signaling broader recognition for musical traditions and markets that continue to grow in influence worldwide.
Also joining the ballot are Best R&B Collaboration Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance and Best Latin Song.
The changes, according to the academy, emerged from consultations with its voting membership and ongoing efforts to keep pace with shifts across the music landscape.
“The changes advanced by our Recording Academy members speak to the breadth of today's music industry and the many genres, crafts and creators shaping it,” said Harvey Mason Jr., chief executive of the Recording Academy.
“We're excited to see these updates come to life in the year ahead as we celebrate the music people who are driving music forward.”
Beyond the new awards, the academy also revised eligibility rules for one of its most closely watched races, the Best New Artist award.
Previously, performers could only be entered a limited number of times before becoming ineligible. Under the updated guidelines, artists may now be submitted four times instead of three, giving emerging acts a longer runway before aging out of consideration.
The adjustment could benefit musicians whose careers develop gradually rather than through an overnight breakthrough. In recent years, the category has helped propel artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan and Olivia Dean into a wider spotlight.
The introduction of an Asian pop category comes amid the continued global rise of artists from across the region, as Asian music increasingly shapes international charts, streaming platforms and touring circuits.
The 2027 Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles in February, when the music industry will once again gather for what the academy calls “music’s biggest night.”