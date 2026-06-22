The Grammys just introduced new categories for 2027 race

The changes, according to the academy, emerged from consultations with its voting membership and ongoing efforts to keep pace with shifts across the music landscape.

“The changes advanced by our Recording Academy members speak to the breadth of today's music industry and the many genres, crafts and creators shaping it,” said Harvey Mason Jr., chief executive of the Recording Academy.

“We're excited to see these updates come to life in the year ahead as we celebrate the music people who are driving music forward.”

Beyond the new awards, the academy also revised eligibility rules for one of its most closely watched races, the Best New Artist award.

Previously, performers could only be entered a limited number of times before becoming ineligible. Under the updated guidelines, artists may now be submitted four times instead of three, giving emerging acts a longer runway before aging out of consideration.