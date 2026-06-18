Philippine Oscars entry search opens

The search for the Philippines’ official entry to the 2027 Academy Awards has officially begun.

The Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) on Thursday, 18 June, announced the opening of submissions for local films seeking consideration as the country’s representative in the Best International Feature Film category of the Oscars.

According to FAP Director General Paolo Villaluna, local producers have until 31 July to submit their entries for the national selection process. The submissions will be narrowed down to a shortlist of seven films, from which one will be chosen as the Philippines’ official entry to the Academy Awards’ International Feature Film category, formerly known as Best Foreign Language Film.

To qualify, films must have completed a seven-consecutive-day commercial theatrical run with paid admission in the Philippines within the eligibility period of 1 October 2025 to 30 September 2026. Entries must also feature predominantly non-English dialogue, with more than 50 percent of the spoken language being other than English and accompanied by accurate English subtitles.

FAP said creative control must remain largely in Filipino hands, with more than half of the cast and crew coming from the Philippines. The rule also applies to international co-productions.

Films that premiered first on television, streaming platforms, or video-on-demand services before a theatrical release will be automatically disqualified. Titles with theatrical runs shorter than seven days, split screenings across venues, or incomplete eligibility disclosures will likewise be deemed ineligible.

Following the 31 July submission deadline, FAP will announce a local shortlist on 15 August. The national selection committee will then determine the country’s official Oscar entry, which will be revealed on 2 September in conjunction with the celebration of Philippine Film Month.

Officials stressed the importance of an early announcement, noting that films selected earlier often gain greater international media attention and visibility among Academy voters before the crowded awards season begins.

Producers are required to submit a letter of intent, completed application forms, a notarized affidavit proving Filipino creative control, and promotional materials including posters, synopsis, credits, director’s photo, and a secure screening link.

A seven-member independent national selection committee approved by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will choose the winning film. Committee members are required to watch all shortlisted films and are prohibited from having professional ties to any competing entry.

To encourage participation, FAP also unveiled financial incentives for selected films. The official Philippine Oscar entry will automatically receive P8 million in support. Additional grants may be awarded for achievements such as premiering or winning at major international film festivals, securing North American distribution, and advancing in the Oscar race.

The support package can reach as much as P25 million for films that meet multiple international milestones, reflecting the government’s push to help Filipino films compete more aggressively on the global stage.

The Academy Awards shortlist for Best International Feature Film is expected to be announced in December, while nominations will be revealed in January 2027. The Oscars ceremony is scheduled for March 2027.