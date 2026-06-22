Taguig police nab most wanted illegal recruitment suspect

The suspect, identified only by the alias "Zahra," 33, is a native of South Cotabato and currently resides in Barangay Lower Bicutan, Taguig City.

Authorities apprehended the suspect along General Luna Street in Barangay Tuktukan.

Police said Zahra was listed as a most wanted person and is the subject of several warrants of arrest issued by courts in Davao City.

She faces charges of large-scale and syndicated illegal recruitment, illegal recruitment, and six counts of estafa.

The operation was conducted by personnel of the Taguig City Police Station as part of efforts to locate and arrest wanted persons facing serious criminal charges.

Authorities said the corresponding returns of the warrants of arrest will be submitted to the issuing courts for proper disposition.

The suspect remains under police custody pending further legal proceedings.