Makati police arrest ‘most wanted’ suspect for syndicated illegal recruitment in Pasig





Police said he had been the subject of multiple arrest warrants, including a non-bailable one for syndicated illegal recruitment.



According to the Makati City Police Station, the suspect was wanted for violating illegal recruitment based on the Section 6 of Republic Act 8042 under Criminal Case in a Pasay City Regional Trial Court, which carried no bail recommendation.



He was also facing two counts of estafa, based on warrants issued by the Pasay Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 47, with each count carrying a recommended bail of ₱18,000.



Following his arrest, the suspect was taken to the Makati police station for processing prior to the return of the warrants to the issuing courts.



Southern Police District director PBGEN Glenn Oliver C. Cinco said the operation reflects the district’s intensified efforts against fraud and illegal recruitment networks.



“Our tracker teams maintain a firm commitment to hunting down individuals who exploit citizens through fraudulent and illegal recruitment schemes,” Cinco said.