Sohoton Cave offers history, ecotourism blend

BASEY, Samar — Environmental officials hosted a media tour of the Sohoton Cave and Natural Park to showcase the area’s distinct geological formations and biodiversity while promoting conservation awareness.

The initiative, organized by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Regional Office and the Samar Island Natural Park management office, aims to encourage news coverage centered on environmental stewardship.

While caving enthusiasts frequently visit the Langun-Gobingob Cave in Calbiga — regarded as the country’s largest cave system — Sohoton Cave in nearby Basey offers an equally significant underground ecosystem.