Sohoton Cave offers history, ecotourism blend

BASEY, Samar — Environmental officials hosted a media tour of the Sohoton Cave and Natural Park to showcase the area’s distinct geological formations and biodiversity while promoting conservation awareness.
The initiative, organized by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Regional Office and the Samar Island Natural Park management office, aims to encourage news coverage centered on environmental stewardship.
While caving enthusiasts frequently visit the Langun-Gobingob Cave in Calbiga — regarded as the country’s largest cave system — Sohoton Cave in nearby Basey offers an equally significant underground ecosystem.
Within Sohoton’s cavernous chambers, massive stalactites and stalagmites dominate the landscape.
“Use your imagination in appreciating the stalactites,” tour guide Nelson Geran told journalists during the exploration, pointing out the varying shapes formed by centuries of mineral deposits.
According to Geran, around 30 caves have been discovered within the park, though several remain closed to the public due to safety concerns.The name “Sohoton” is derived from a Waray term meaning “to pass through,” describing the narrow rock passages that visitors must navigate to move between chambers.
The 840-hectare ecotourism site was first declared a national park in 1935 through Proclamation No. 831, signed by Governor Gen. Frank Murphy, to preserve its geological, biological, and archaeological value.
In 2003, it was integrated into the 333,300-hectare Samar Island Natural Park under Presidential Proclamation No. 442, signed by then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.
Beyond its geological features, the cave system holds historical significance. Archaeological excavations indicate the caverns served as burial grounds for indigenous communities dating back to the Stone and Iron Ages.
The caves also served as strategic hideouts for Filipino revolutionaries during the Spanish-American and Philippine-American wars.
Directly across from the main cavern lies Panhulugan Cliff, where local fighters historically ambushed American troops by dropping boulders onto forces navigating the Kadak-an River below.