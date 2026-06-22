In Sohoton's caves, imagination leads the way

While caving enthusiasts often flock to the famed Langun-Gobingob Cave in Calbiga, regarded as the country's largest cave system, Sohoton Cave and Natural Park in Basey offers a different but equally captivating underground experience.

Inside Sohoton's cathedral-like chambers, stalactites and stalagmites form shapes that invite visitors to see familiar figures and objects through the lens of imagination.

"Use your imagination in appreciating the stalactites," said tour guide Nelson Geran during a recent cave exploration.

Declared a national park in 1935 through Proclamation No. 831 signed by then Governor-General Frank Murphy, Sohoton Cave was established to protect its geological formations, biodiversity, and archaeological significance.

The 840-hectare ecotourism site later became part of the 333,300-hectare Samar Island Natural Park in 2003 through Presidential Proclamation No. 442 signed by former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

The name "Sohoton" comes from a Waray term meaning "to pass through," a fitting description for a cave system where visitors often have to duck and squeeze through narrow rock passages to move from one chamber to another.

Beyond its natural beauty, Sohoton also carries a rich historical legacy.

Archaeological discoveries indicate that the caves once served as burial grounds for indigenous communities dating back to the Stone and Iron Ages.

During the Spanish-American and Philippine-American wars, the caves became strategic hideouts for Filipino revolutionaries. Across the main cavern stands Panhulugan Cliff, where local fighters reportedly ambushed American troops by dropping boulders onto forces navigating the Kadak-an River below.

On Friday, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Regional Office and the Samar Island Natural Park management office organized a media tour to provide journalists firsthand experience of the area's unique geological formations and biodiversity.

The initiative aims to encourage stories that promote environmental stewardship and conservation awareness.

According to Geran, around 30 caves have been discovered within the Sohoton Cave and Natural Park, although some remain off-limits to tourists because of safety concerns.

For visitors, however, the accessible sections offer more than just a glimpse of nature's artistry. They provide a journey through history, adventure, and imagination beneath one of Samar's most treasured landscapes.