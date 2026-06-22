SM Baguio brings local chessers together

Among the participants was father-and-daughter duo of Romel and Mary Grace Valdez, a Batang Pinoy gold medalist, who shared their experience of joining the tournament.

The elder Valdez said chess has long been more than a game. It is a way to teach life lessons such as patience, discipline, and strategic thinking while spending quality time with his daughter. What started as simple games at home gradually grew into a shared passion that strengthened their relationship over time.

For his daughter, playing chess with her father has become both a learning experience and a cherished bonding activity. As a Batang Pinoy champion, she continues to bring discipline and competitive spirit into every match, while also valuing the moments spent with her father through the game.