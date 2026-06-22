SM Baguio brings local chessers together

BAGUIO CITY — SM City Baguio formally opens its doors to chess enthusiasts as it hosted a chess tournament over the weekend that aims to bring the local community closer together.
The event highlighted not only the competitive spirit of the game but also its ability to foster connection, discipline, and shared learning across generations.
Among the participants was father-and-daughter duo of Romel and Mary Grace Valdez, a Batang Pinoy gold medalist, who shared their experience of joining the tournament.
The elder Valdez said chess has long been more than a game. It is a way to teach life lessons such as patience, discipline, and strategic thinking while spending quality time with his daughter. What started as simple games at home gradually grew into a shared passion that strengthened their relationship over time.
For his daughter, playing chess with her father has become both a learning experience and a cherished bonding activity. As a Batang Pinoy champion, she continues to bring discipline and competitive spirit into every match, while also valuing the moments spent with her father through the game.