Man arrested after fatal stabbing during drinking session in Laoag City

According to the initial police investigation, the victim and the suspect were drinking beneath a tamarind tree in their community when the incident occurred. Authorities said the victim was giving advice to the suspect during their conversation.

After some time, the suspect reportedly left for his home while the victim remained seated. However, the suspect allegedly returned and stabbed the victim in the left arm using a jungle knife.

Police said the suspect attempted to attack the victim a second time, but was stopped by his mother, Merlyn Omotoy Mangati, who is also the victim’s sister.

The suspect then fled the scene, while the victim was rushed by relatives to the Governor Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was later discharged.

Investigators said the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding that was aggravated by intoxication.

Authorities later arrested the suspect and recovered the weapon allegedly used in the attack. He was brought to a hospital for medical examination before being taken to the Laoag City Police Station for documentation and the filing of appropriate charges.