Romualdez seeks swift probe into deadly Tacloban school shooting

Romualdez acknowledged the profound physical and emotional impact of the incident on affected families, students, teachers, and the wider community, noting that schools are meant to be places of learning where children are protected.

“I call on law enforcement authorities to conduct a thorough and swift investigation so that all those responsible are held fully accountable under the law,” he said.

“As we mourn, we must also reflect on what more can be done to ensure the safety and well-being of our students. We owe it to our children, our teachers, and every Filipino family to make our schools places where young people can learn without fear,” he added.

The lawmaker said it is important for the community to unite during this difficult time so that those directly affected by the tragedy can feel the support and compassion of others.

As part of efforts to assist the victims, Romualdez said he had already coordinated with the hospital treating the five injured individuals and pledged to shoulder their medical expenses.

Aside from financial assistance, the lawmaker's office has also coordinated with the Department of Social Welfare and Development regional office to provide emotional and psychological support services to the affected community.

“Our priority is to ensure that the victims receive the medical care they need and that their families do not have to worry about the financial burden during this difficult time,” he said.

“No family should have to carry this burden alone. We want the families to focus on grieving and supporting one another while we take care of whatever assistance we can provide,” he added.

Romualdez said he remains committed to extending assistance to the victims and their families in the coming days as they recover from the tragedy.

In a report released the same day, the Tacloban City Police Office said two suspects linked to the shooting had been arrested. Both were identified as Grade 9 students.

Authorities said they are conducting an extensive investigation to determine the motive behind the attack.