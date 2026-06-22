Iza Calzado keeps open mind on daughter’s showbiz path

“In some ways, because of content creation and we have brand partners, it’s obvious that she’s already entered a bit. There’s some performance in a certain way,” Iza explained.

The actress noted that today’s digital landscape is very different from the traditional entertainment industry she entered years ago. Through social media content and collaborations with various brands, children can already become familiar with cameras and public attention at a young age.

Despite this, Iza remains focused on allowing Deia to grow naturally and discover her own interests. Rather than mapping out a specific career path, the actress wants her daughter to enjoy childhood and make her own choices when the time comes.

As a mother, Iza understands both the opportunities and challenges that come with a life in the spotlight. While she is not closing the door on the possibility of Deia entering showbiz someday, she believes any decision should happen at the right time and be driven by her daughter’s own passion and aspirations.

For now, Iza is simply enjoying motherhood and supporting Deia as she continues to learn, grow, and explore the world around her—whether that future leads to the entertainment industry or somewhere entirely different.