Janice de Belen on parenting through controversy: ‘I told her what was wrong, then I let her learn’

“I cannot not get involved. I’m a mom,” Janice said candidly when asked whether she stepped in during the issue.

The actress revealed that her first instinct was to reach out to Inah directly and tell her honestly what she believed was wrong about the situation.

“I called her. I immediately told her what was wrong,” she shared.

But after expressing her thoughts, Janice made a conscious decision to step back and allow her daughter to process everything on her own.

“After that, quiet na ako. Basta nasabi ko na. I have to leave you to think about it. Ikaw na iyan,” she explained.

For Janice, giving advice is only one part of parenting. Equally important is trusting her children to reflect on their actions and learn from their own experiences.

“I told you what was wrong. Ikaw na iyan,” she recalled telling Inah.

The actress said she deliberately avoided repeatedly bringing up the controversy once she had already made her point. When she and Inah saw each other again after their initial conversation, she chose not to revisit the issue.

“After ko siyang nasabihan, I never said anything. I did not talk to her about the issue. Nothing,” Janice said.

Instead of dwelling on the past, she focused on reminding her daughter to move forward carefully once the controversy had ended.

“When it was over, sabi ko sa kanya, since tapos na, puwede ba please, ingat din,” she added.

Janice’s remarks reflected a balanced approach to motherhood—offering guidance when necessary while respecting her children’s ability to make their own decisions. Rather than controlling the situation, she chose to provide direction, then trust her daughter to navigate the consequences and lessons that followed.

For the seasoned actress, parenting does not end when children grow older. It evolves into a delicate balance of honesty, support, and knowing when to step back and let them find their own way.