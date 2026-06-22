Go: Champions always show way

“Life, just like sports, is an arena of immense challenges. There will be defeats, hardships, and moments of deep uncertainty. But as our sporting heroes have shown, true champions rise every time they fall, fight back, and keep moving forward. That is the strength and courage of the Filipino,” he said.

Go paid tribute to the sports legends honored at the ceremony, organized by the Philippine Sports Commission.

An athlete himself, he said their achievements reflect discipline, sacrifice, and national pride, and underscore the need for sustained support for sports, from the grassroots to the international stage.

Mainly trimmed redundancy (“personally paid tribute,” “Filipino sports legends,” “an athlete and sports enthusiast himself”) and tightened the transitions. Let me know if you want it shorter still, or styled differently for a different section.

The recognition of the country’s sports greats comes at a time when Filipino athletes continue to gain attention abroad, including Alex Eala’s run in the Berlin Open and Jordan Clarkson’s display of the Philippine flag during the New York Knicks’ championship parade.

Giant slayer

“She (Alex Eala) once again impressed the world after defeating Ukraine’s world No. 8 Elina Svitolina to advance to the semifinals of the Berlin Open. Days earlier, she had beaten former Wimbledon champion and world No. 2 Elena Rybakina,” Go said.

“I thought to myself then: a Filipina defeating some of the best players in the world in an international competition. Who would have imagined that the time would come when we would witness this today?” he added.

Go also referred to Clarkson, who was seen carrying the Philippine flag during the New York Knicks’ victory celebration.

“I am also proud that we were able to bring Jordan Clarkson to the Philippines to play for Gilas Pilipinas. During those moments, I found myself reflecting on just how far our country has come in the field of sports,” expressed Go.

The latest Philippine Sports Hall of Fame batch includes seven Filipino sports figures from different disciplines: Adeline Dumapong-Ancheta of para powerlifting, Beatriz Lucero-Lhuillier of gymnastics and taekwondo, Cecil Mamiit of tennis, Isidro del Prado of athletics, Eduardo Pacheco of basketball and football, Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco Jr. of boxing, and Ramon “El Presidente” Fernandez of basketball.