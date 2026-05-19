Hotel101-Madrid hits record P7.18M single-day revenue

Hotel101-Madrid has also been named an official hotel partner of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix from 2026 to 2035 under an agreement with MATCH Hospitality AG. Located in Valdebebas, Madrid, the hotel sits near the future Formula 1 circuit, IFEMA convention complex, Real Madrid Sports Complex, and Madrid-Barajas International Airport.

The company said the Madrid property serves as the global prototype for its international expansion strategy, which aims to develop one million standardized hotel rooms across 100 countries.

DoubleDragon Corporation, parent firm of Hotel101 Global, said 2026 is expected to be its biggest year yet for hotel openings, with 2,229 new rooms slated to become operational across Spain, Japan, Cebu, and Davao.