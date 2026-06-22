DoT chief says service quality key to sustaining tourism growth

"Lately, there has been too much talk about tourism in numbers — visitor arrivals, occupancy rates, tourism receipts. But let me tell you, ordinary tourists do not remember statistics. They remember moments,” she said.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that tourism generated P2.27 trillion in direct economic value in 2025, equivalent to 8.1 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. The sector also supported 7.7 million jobs, accounting for 15.7 percent of total employment nationwide.

Measures of visitor performance

Visitor arrivals, hotel occupancy rates and tourism receipts remain among the government’s most closely watched measures of industry performance. But while those figures provide a snapshot of growth, Angara-Mathay said they do not fully capture what shapes a tourist’s perception of a destination.

“The tourism experience is shaped at every point — at arrival, at check-in, in conversations, in recommendations, and in the smallest gestures of care,” she said.

According to Angara-Mathay, the country’s reputation for hospitality must be anchored not only on warmth and friendliness but also on professionalism and reliability.

“Hospitality is not only about friendliness. It is also about confidence—to be ready with information when the tourist needs it, to be ready to respond to concerns, to solve problems quickly, efficiently and professionally,” she said.

Angara-Mathay delivered the remarks before hotel executives and tourism professionals gathered for the launch of the annual Virtus Awards, which recognize outstanding individuals and organizations in the hospitality industry.