DepEd Parañaque to conduct 'impartial' probe on alleged teacher-student sexual abuse

“The Schools Division Office has initiated the appropriate processes and undertaking the necessary actions in accordance with existing laws, Department of Education policies, child protection protocols, and due process requirements,” the statement read.

The institution further stated that it was placing the “protection, welfare, and best interests” of the students at the forefront of its priorities as the investigation takes place.

Given the severity of the allegations, it also noted that it was actively coordinating with authorities in order to properly address the situation in accordance with existing laws.

In addition, as part of their effort to properly establish all the facts of the case, the division office has encouraged victims, witnesses, and individuals with information regarding the allegations to come forward through appropriate channels.

“We assure the public that the appropriate action shall be taken based on the facts established through the proper investigative and legal processes,” it stated.

While the probe officially started, the division has also called on the public to refrain from distributing speculations and unverified information in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

It reiterated that its commitment was to bolster and instill a “safe, secure, and child-friendly” learning environment for young learners in the city.