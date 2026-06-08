PNP warns of legal action over fake school suspension announcements

He warned that individuals responsible for spreading the hoax could face legal consequences.

Nartatez said the crackdown follows directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla promoting responsible social media use.

“The PNP condemns the spread of false information that causes confusion among students, parents and the public,” Nartatez said. “We remind everyone to verify announcements through official government channels before sharing them online.”

To recall, the Department of Education previously flagged the viral posts, clarifying that no such suspension had been issued and instructing the public to rely solely on official communication channels.

Regional and local police units nationwide have also been ordered to monitor their respective areas for the spread of the misinformation.

Nartatez urged the public to exercise caution when consuming and sharing information online, especially regarding announcements that directly affect schools and local communities.

“If they encounter suspicious posts, they should refrain from sharing them and report them to the proper authorities,” Nartatez said.

Police officials said combating online misinformation is part of a broader effort to protect the public from deceptive digital content that disrupts daily activities and undermines trust in legitimate government advisories.