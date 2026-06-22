Caraang shows pride in Pride Run

Mark Anthony Oximar and Jeziel Roque also emerged in the traditional categories topping their respective divisions as the communities' allies also joined in the fun.

Oximar prevailed among the men by timing in at 57:44, just two seconds ahead of Neil Maramba (57:46) and Aldrin Serrano (1:03:41), while Roque delivered a commanding performance in the women at 1:28:36, in front of Danella Bianca Bona (1:28:51) and Sandra Bunda (1:30:47).

"We're happy to continue being allies of the LGBTQIA+ community and you can see it with the strong turnout that we've had for this year," said RUNRIO president Rio de la Cruz, with the premier race organizer also donating P500,000 to advocacy partner PANTAY as a gesture of support for its continuous efforts in promoting equal access to sexual healthcare, advancing HIV awareness, and advocating for a more inclusive society.

Jesmar Ignacio also placed first among non-binaries in the 10K race, crossing the line in 43:02, a full five minutes ahead of Martin Felisilda (48:02) and Blair Divina (49:10).