Bohol tourism leaders unite amid global aviation uncertainties

Aboitiz Infracapital Bohol Airport Corporation (ABAC), operator of the Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA), convened the Strategic Tourism Dialogue on 15 June to discuss emerging threats to the sector and identify measures to maintain the province's competitiveness as a travel destination.

Held at Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort Panglao, the forum brought together representatives from the hospitality, travel, tourism, and aviation sectors, along with government officials and industry groups.

Discussions focused on the potential effects of volatile fuel supply conditions, rising operational costs, shifting travel demand, airline economics, airfare pricing, and destination competitiveness.

"As an island destination, tourism is the lifeblood of Bohol's economy. Global events may be beyond our control, but how we respond is entirely within our hands," said Aldwin Uy, general manager of Bohol-Panglao International Airport.

"Our priority is to work alongside our tourism and airline partners to anticipate challenges, align strategies, and ensure that Bohol remains a reliable, competitive, and attractive gateway for travelers," he added.

The dialogue served as a platform for stakeholders to exchange market intelligence, operational insights, and emerging travel trends while identifying practical strategies to strengthen the resilience of Bohol's tourism ecosystem.

Joanne Pinat of the Bohol Provincial Tourism Office underscored the importance of collaboration between government and the private sector.

"This dialogue is both timely and essential, providing a venue for government and industry leaders to align strategies that will help cushion global uncertainties while sustaining tourism growth," Pinat said.

Participants also discussed efforts to strengthen destination marketing, improve connectivity, and coordinate industry initiatives.

Among the topics tackled were the proposed revival of Bohol's whale shark tourism experience with sustainability safeguards, expanding access to new tourism markets such as Japan, and calls for visa-free entry for Chinese tourists arriving through Bohol-Panglao International Airport.

The gathering was attended by representatives from the Bohol Provincial Tourism Office, Bohol Provincial Tourism Council, Bohol Association of Resorts and Restaurants, Bohol Association of Travel and Tour Operators, and various aviation and hospitality stakeholders.

ABAC said the initiative reflects its commitment to fostering stronger partnerships across the tourism value chain and supporting long-term regional growth despite external economic pressures.