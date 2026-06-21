Three virtuosos, one repertoire: Goldenberg Mansion’s ‘A Chamber Music Trio’

Meet Antonio R. Maigue, widely regarded as one of the country’s premier flutists. His career is marked by award-winning performances, high-profile collaborations and a lasting contribution to Philippine music. A graduate of the prestigious Virtuosité program of the National Conservatory of Paris, he currently serves as a full professor at the University of the Philippines College of Music, while he tirelessly leads both its alumni association and the National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA) Woodwinds Category.

Equally accomplished is pianist Inna Montescarlos, whose musical journey began at the age of eight and has since brought her to concert halls and stages across the Philippines and beyond. She earned both her Master’s degree and Advanced Diploma from the Royal Academy of Music in London with first-class distinction. She has garnered top citations from several competitions throughout Asia and Europe, and likewise conducts masterclasses and produces concerts to showcase other young international talents.