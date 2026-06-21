Three virtuosos, one repertoire: Goldenberg Mansion’s ‘A Chamber Music Trio’

Meet Antonio R. Maigue, widely regarded as one of the country’s premier flutists. His career is marked by award-winning performances, high-profile collaborations and a lasting contribution to Philippine music. A graduate of the prestigious Virtuosité program of the National Conservatory of Paris, he currently serves as a full professor at the University of the Philippines College of Music, while he tirelessly leads both its alumni association and the National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA) Woodwinds Category.
Equally accomplished is pianist Inna Montescarlos, whose musical journey began at the age of eight and has since brought her to concert halls and stages across the Philippines and beyond. She earned both her Master’s degree and Advanced Diploma from the Royal Academy of Music in London with first-class distinction. She has garnered top citations from several competitions throughout Asia and Europe, and likewise conducts masterclasses and produces concerts to showcase other young international talents.
Then there is Renato B. Lucas, a legendary figure in the musical field whose career as a cellist, educator and mentor spans decades. He has further studied abroad and later finished both his Master’s and Doctoral degrees from the University of Santo Tomas Graduate School. He is a co-founder of the UST Symphony Orchestra and a former Principal Solo Cellist of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra.
Individually, each artist can command a packed concert hall — so imagine, then, the privilege of listening to all three together!
Such was the promise and offer of A Chamber Music Trio, the latest from The Goldenberg Concert Series, an initiative of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, which continues to bring exceptional musicians and music to audiences.
By late afternoon, guests — the diplomatic corps, government agency representatives, business and industry leaders, patrons and lovers of arts and culture, and members of the media — all found their way into the elegant surroundings of the affair. Before long, excitement registered on the faces of students from Mariano Memorial High School, Ramon Avanceña High School, San Beda University, Miriam College Music Center, and Geronimo Santiago Elementary School, who filled the venue with a youthful energy that complemented the occasion.
The program began as the masters performed with “exceptional mastery, technical proficiency and musical understanding” — Carl Maria von Weber’s Trio in G Minor for Flute, Cello and Piano, Op. 63: II. Scherzo. Faithful and true to its title, the movement unfolded with spirited vibes and playful exchanges among the instruments along the way.
The spotlight then shifted to Maigue, accompanied by Montescarlos, for a pair of contrasting selections. The Beatles’ “Here, There and Everywhere” gently swept through the mansion, as it temporarily turned into a captivating space. Its familiar melody was elevated to be even more romantic by the flute.
This was followed by “Nahan,” the beloved kundiman by Philippine National Artists for Music Ernani Cuenco and Levi Celerio. It started gently and softly, and gradually built toward intensity, as the piece exemplified the enduring beauty of Filipino yearning.
Lucas, still accompanied by Montescarlos, then took center stage with renowned composer George Canseco’s “Gaano Kadalas ang Minsan.” The song’s reflective intro and emotional crescendos translated dramatically beautiful on the cello, as it reminisced of better times.
The program continued with a piano solo: Isaac Albéniz’s Triana from Iberia. Inspired by the area of Seville — and one of twelve pieces inspired by Spanish cities — the obra is famous for its rhythmic complexity and technical demands. It has often been stated to be so difficult that even Albéniz himself admittedly could not render it perfectly!
When the trio once again reunited, the evening evolved into another memorable phase.
Astor Piazzolla’s Oblivion brought together the flute, cello and piano for a haunting melody which served as the ideal passage to Ennio Morricone’s Gabriel’s Oboe — a serene evocation of peace and hope. To capitalize on the enthusiastic drive, Carlos Gardel’s Por Una Cabeza flared up tango and passion into the halls.
One of the evening’s most delightful moments was during the final rendition: Philippine National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab’s “Limang Dipang Tao.” While several listeners easily recognize it as a playful choral favorite, its amusing story remains less widely known. One version goes like this: a man on a jeepney suddenly believes he has seen his friend’s wife with another male companion. He suddenly jumped out, only to discover later that it was a case of mistaken identity. The title itself refers to the distance that separated them —five arm spans apart. The audience responded with smiles and laughter as the tale was shared.
As the last note struck, there was thunderous cheers. A glance around the room, I noticed the young students. As they listened intently, some swayed gently with the melodies. However, everyone joined the enthusiastic applause.
After all, once again, it is such a rare treat to witness, marvel and relish the three accomplished music greats together under one roof.
Bravo, Antonio R. Maigue, Inna Montescarlos and Renato B. Lucas! ¡Enhorabuena, Goldenberg Mansion Concert Series!