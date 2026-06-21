Second batch of 18 repatriated Filipinos from Russia safely returned to Philippines

The second batch of 18 repatriated Filipinos from the Russian Federation safely arrived in the country on Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City.
The group is among the 24 Filipino who were released and repatriated from Russia after nearly nine months of detention.
Of the 18 who arrived in the second batch, 16 were women and two were men. Upon arrival at NAIA, they were welcomed and assisted by representatives from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), led by Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and other partner government agencies.
According to Cacdac, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was deeply concerned when he learned about the situation of the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Russia. Because of this, the President included their situation in his bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Cacdac also assured that the government's help does not end with their return home. OFWs will be given the necessary support to start anew, including reintegration assistance and guidance for safe, legal, and orderly re-employment abroad.
Repatriated Filipinos will undergo a thorough investigation to determine how they reached Russia and to check for possible illegal recruitment or human trafficking in their cases.
The DMW and OWWA ensured that assistance for repatriated migrant workers will continue, including transportation back to their respective provinces, temporary accommodation if needed, financial assistance, legal guidance, and post-repatriation support such as training, livelihood, and employment assistance.