Second batch of 18 repatriated Filipinos from Russia safely returned to Philippines

The second batch of 18 repatriated Filipinos from the Russian Federation safely arrived in the country on Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City.

The group is among the 24 Filipino who were released and repatriated from Russia after nearly nine months of detention.

Of the 18 who arrived in the second batch, 16 were women and two were men. Upon arrival at NAIA, they were welcomed and assisted by representatives from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), led by Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and other partner government agencies.