Multi-shocks retard Phl economy

Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the country lagged behind regional peers such as Indonesia, Vietnam and China, noting the weak print reflects a combination of domestic and external headwinds.

Lingering effects of flood control projects corruption

“First, the lingering effects of the flood control corruption controversy weighed on consumer sentiment and business and investment confidence. Second, delays in the passage and release of the 2026 national budget slowed the rollout of critical government programs and infrastructure projects, particularly in public construction,” he said.

“Third and foremost, the conflict in the Middle East, which escalated toward the end of February, triggered higher global oil prices and renewed supply chain pressures, creating additional risks for oil-importing economies such as the Philippines,” Balisacan added.

With the latest data, the economy has now slowed for three consecutive quarters — a downtrend that began in July last year when the President flagged alleged anomalies in flood control projects nationwide.

Still-unresolved scandal

The still-unresolved “Floodgate” scandal triggered a contraction in public infrastructure spending and eroded investor confidence, contributing to weaker-than-expected full-year 2025 GDP growth of 4.4 percent — the third straight year the current administration has missed its growth targets.

Balisacan earlier noted that the “sharp slowdown in public construction” shaved off 1.1 percentage points from GDP — equivalent to trillions of pesos in lost output. The probes into the genesis of the scandal also saw debates arise regarding the constitutionality of unprogrammed appropriations and discretionary funds, of which about P238 billion has been disbursed in response to the energy shock.