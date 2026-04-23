Calanasan declares state of calamity over energy crisis

BAGUIO CITY — The municipal council of Calanasan has placed the town under a state of calamity to address worsening economic conditions linked to the ongoing energy crisis.
The Sangguniang Bayan approved Resolution No. 28-2026, which was immediately signed by Mayor Shamir M. Bulut, citing the need for urgent measures to ease the impact of rising fuel costs on residents.
The declaration was based on a recommendation from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, which reported significant disruptions to livelihoods, transportation, and the delivery of basic goods and services.
Local officials said the surge in fuel prices, driven by global supply disruptions tied to tensions in the Middle East, has sharply increased transportation costs and the prices of essential commodities in the town.
The impact has been felt most by vulnerable sectors, including farmers, fisherfolk, and small transport operators.
The resolution aligns with Executive Order No. 110, which declared a nationwide state of national energy emergency.
With the declaration in place, the local government is authorized to access funds from its Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund, including the Quick Response Fund, to support relief, mitigation, and response efforts.