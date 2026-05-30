P632-K jewelry, P1.94-M pawn receipts recovered in Makati theft case

Initial inquiries focused on three household workers who were identified as persons of interest because of their proximity to the location where the missing items were last seen.

Investigators conducted a consented inspection of the workers’ quarters and discovered several pieces of jewelry concealed inside the cabinet of an adult female household worker employed at the residence.

Recovered items included a gold watch valued at P313,880, a platinum pendant with a birthstone worth P24,250, a pair of tricolor earrings valued at P27,800, a pair of birthstone earrings worth P166,370, and a pair of cufflinks valued at P99,700.

The total value of the recovered jewelry was estimated at P632,000.

Authorities also recovered pawn transaction receipts amounting to P1,948,995.12, which investigators said formed a significant part of the evidence and indicated that additional valuables may have been pawned before the discovery.

The suspect’s voluntary admission that she had taken the missing items, coupled with the evidence recovered from her quarters, led to her arrest for qualified theft.

Investigators are now validating the pawn receipts, tracing the timeline of transactions, and coordinating with financial establishments to determine whether additional valuables were pawned under the suspect’s name or through intermediaries.

The suspect remains in police custody pending inquest proceedings before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office.