PDEA: Balay Silangan graduates secure jobs, livelihoods

The agency said its Balay Silangan Reformation Program has established 650 operational centers nationwide since its launch in 2018. The program now covers nearly 40 percent of the country’s 1,645 local government units.

"Balay Silangan shows that recovery and positive change are possible," PDEA director general Isagani Nerez said. "With the support of local governments, communities, and partner agencies, we help individuals rebuild their lives, strengthen family relationships, and become productive members of society."

Central Luzon recorded the highest number of graduates among all regions with 2,050. The Ilocos Region followed with 1,344 graduates, and Northern Mindanao recorded 1,051.

The Bicol Region achieved the highest rate of local government participation, with nearly 89.5 percent of its cities and municipalities establishing active Balay Silangan centers.

Recent PDEA data highlighted an increase in the program's pace, showing 5,872 graduates from July 2022 to May 2026. This surpassed the 4,668 graduates recorded during the program's first four years from 2018 to June 2022.

The recent period also saw 1,547 participants successfully transition into steady employment or sustainable livelihoods.