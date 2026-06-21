More than 10,000 complete Balay Silangan program — PDEA

“Balay Silangan shows that recovery and positive change are possible. With the support of local governments, communities, and partner agencies, we help individuals rebuild their lives, strengthen family relationships, and become productive members of society,” PDEA Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez said.

Among all regions, Central Luzon (Region III) recorded the highest number of graduates with 2,050, followed by the Ilocos Region (Region I) with 1,344 and Northern Mindanao (Region X) with 1,051.

The Bicol Region (Region V) posted the highest LGU participation rate, with nearly 89.47 percent of its cities and municipalities establishing Balay Silangan centers.

PDEA data showed that from July 2022 to May 2026, the program produced 5,872 graduates, surpassing the 4,668 graduates recorded from 2018 to June 2022.

The program has also helped 1,547 clients secure stable employment or sustainable livelihood opportunities.

According to PDEA, the Balay Silangan Reformation Program remains one of the government's key community-based rehabilitation initiatives, providing individuals affected by illegal drugs with opportunities for recovery, personal development and reintegration into society.