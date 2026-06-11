18,000 PDLs complete BJMP education programs

For School Year 2025-2026, BJMP recorded 2,045 elementary graduates, 4,315 junior high school graduates, and 1,696 senior high school graduates who completed their basic education through the Department of Education’s Alternative Learning System (ALS).

Behind every diploma is a story of perseverance.

One Grade 12 graduate under the program shared how education empowered him to rewrite his future:

“Ang aking naging inspirasyon para ipagpatuloy ang aking pag-aaral ay ang aking hangarin na mabigyan ng mas magandang buhay ang aking sarili at patunayan na kaya kong baguhin ang aking kinabukasan.”

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said that as BJMP continues to expand partnerships with colleges and universities nationwide, more PDLs are gaining access to quality education and broader academic opportunities.

Among the bureau’s most successful initiatives is the LIWANAG Program of BJMP-National Capital Region, implemented in partnership with La Salle Green Hills.

Through the Tertiary Education Behind Bars Program, implemented in coordination with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), 121 PDLs have earned bachelor’s degrees, demonstrating that learning and personal growth remain possible regardless of circumstance.

Complementing these academic programs are livelihood and technical-vocational training initiatives that equip PDLs with practical skills for life after incarceration.

To date, 10,165 PDLs have completed vocational courses and earned National Certificates from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

BJMP said it remains committed to helping more PDLs become productive, self-reliant, and responsible citizens upon their reintegration into society.