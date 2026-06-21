Metro water shortage looms

A lawmaker is urging local government units and community groups to develop practical climate adaptation projects, such as rainwater harvesting systems, as a developing El Niño threatens to bring prolonged dry conditions to Metro Manila and 47 provinces.

Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan, a representative of the 4Ps Partylist, noted that Congress allocated P1 billion for the People’s Survival Fund in the 2026 General Appropriations Act.

The fund is designed to finance local climate adaptation initiatives that reduce community vulnerability to environmental risks.