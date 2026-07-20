CENTEX Early Grades seeks to improve teaching practices, provide quality learning materials, encourage greater parental involvement, and strengthen community collaboration to enhance early learning environments.

"The CENTEX Early Grades Program is a commendable initiative that will lay a vital foundation for lifelong learning by equipping young learners and educators with the essential tools, resources, and training needed for academic success," said Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Loida S. Adornado.

As part of Ayala Foundation's efforts to help address the country's learning crisis, the program will strengthen the capabilities of teachers and child development workers, provide high-quality learning resources, promote active parent engagement, and establish systems for continuous improvement.

Ten education specialists from Palawan State University will also assist in implementing the program across participating barangays.

"Strong foundations are built both inside and outside our schools," Ayala Foundation President Tony Lambino said.

"When communities invest in the early years, they create opportunities that can shape a child's entire educational journey. Through this program, we hope to work alongside local educators, child development workers, and parents in helping every child build the skills they need to learn, grow, and thrive," he added.

The partnership was formalized through a memorandum of agreement signed on June 19 during a community launch at the Palawan State University El Nido Campus.

The program is supported by SC Johnson, whose partnership aims to expand access to quality early childhood education for young learners in El Nido.