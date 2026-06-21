Water shortage loom Metro Manila, 47 provinces

Libanan issued the call as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that Metro Manila and 47 provinces could experience below-normal rainfall in the coming months as El Niño develops.

PAGASA forecasts Metro Manila, 35 provinces in Luzon, nine provinces in the Visayas and two in Mindanao could possibly experience “dry condition” by November.

In Luzon, this will like affect Abra, Albay, Apayao, Aurora, Bataan, Batangas, Benguet, Bulacan, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Cavite, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Isabela, Kalinga, La Union, Laguna, Marinduque, Masbate, Mountain Province, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Quezon, Quirino, Rizal, Romblon, Sorsogon, Tarlac, and Zambales.

PAGASA also projects “dry spell” by November in Camarines Sur. A dry spell is defined as three consecutive months of below-normal rainfall, equivalent to a 21 percent to 60 percent reduction from average precipitation.

In the Visayas, potential dry condition will likely occur in Aklan, Antique, Biliran, Eastern Samar, Guimaras, Iloilo, Northern Samar, Samar, and Southern Leyte.

In Mindanao, the provinces of Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte are also projected to be under dry condition by November.

“We should make rainwater harvesting a regular practice so communities can build up additional freshwater reserves before severe dry periods set in,” Libanan said.

“Every liter of rainwater captured and stored today can help cushion households and communities from water shortages tomorrow. Investing in rainwater harvesting is one of the simplest, most practical, and most cost-effective climate adaptation measures available to us,” he added.

PAGASA defines “dry condition” as two consecutive months of below-normal rainfall, equivalent to a 21 percent to 60 percent reduction from average precipitation.