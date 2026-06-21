Massive quake affects 1.59-M individuals

Of those affected, 22,109 people remain in evacuation centers, while 63,351 are receiving assistance outside the shelters.

The confirmed death toll rose to 77 after disaster officials verified an additional casualty over the weekend. The tally has fluctuated over the last few days due to ongoing validation, shifting from 78 on Thursday to 76 on Friday before the latest addition.

“One person in Glan, Sarangani, previously reported as both dead and missing, has been verified as dead and has consequently been removed from the list of missing persons,” the council stated.

The update also listed 1,339 people injured, while 31 people remain missing.