Massive quake affects 1.59-M individuals

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck offshore Maasim, Sarangani, has affected approximately 1.59 million people across Mindanao, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) announced Sunday.
In its latest situational report, the council said the earthquake impacted 1,599,350 individuals, or 375,664 families, across 580 villages in the Davao and SOCCSKSARGEN regions.
Of those affected, 22,109 people remain in evacuation centers, while 63,351 are receiving assistance outside the shelters.
The confirmed death toll rose to 77 after disaster officials verified an additional casualty over the weekend. The tally has fluctuated over the last few days due to ongoing validation, shifting from 78 on Thursday to 76 on Friday before the latest addition.
“One person in Glan, Sarangani, previously reported as both dead and missing, has been verified as dead and has consequently been removed from the list of missing persons,” the council stated.
The update also listed 1,339 people injured, while 31 people remain missing.