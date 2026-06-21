Mindanao magnitude 7.8 quake affects 1.59 million people, death toll rises to 77

The NDRRMC also reported 77 fatalities from the earthquake after an additional death was confirmed from the list released on Friday.

Earlier, the death toll was revised from 78 on Thursday to 76 on Friday following the validation of casualty reports.

“One person in Glan, Sarangani, previously reported as both dead and missing, has been verified as dead and has consequently been removed from the list of missing persons,” the NDRRMC said.

The agency noted that the figures remain subject to ongoing validation.

As of Sunday, a total of 1,339 individuals were reported injured, while 31 remain missing.

The earthquake also affected 130 road sections and 47 bridges in the Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN.

Power lines in 47 cities and municipalities were damaged, although electricity has already been restored in 14 of these areas.

The NDRRMC also recorded 68,511 partially damaged houses and 14,234 totally damaged houses across the Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Infrastructure damage in the affected regions was estimated at P1.356 billion.