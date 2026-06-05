Hybrid heavyweight: Toyota opens reservations for the Land Cruiser 300 HEV

The new variant uses a 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine paired with a one-motor hybrid system. Toyota’s specification sheet lists output at 415 PS at 5,200 rpm and 650 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 3,600 rpm.

The electric motor adds 49 PS and 250 Nm. Power is sent through a 10-speed automatic transmission and a 4x4 drivetrain.

Toyota said the hybrid system gives the LC300 HEV added efficiency while keeping the power expected from the Land Cruiser.

The model also gets electronic power steering, which Toyota said comes from its development as a hybrid electric vehicle.

The LC300 HEV measures 5,130 mm long, 1,980 mm wide and 1,945 mm tall, with a 2,850 mm wheelbase. Minimum ground clearance is listed at 234 mm. It has seven seats and rides on 20-inch alloy wheels with 265/55 tires.

The SUV retains core Land Cruiser hardware, including a full-size spare tire, differential lock, torque-sensing limited slip differential, adaptive variable suspension, ventilated disc brakes, Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, Active Traction Control and Turn Assist.

The hybrid variant also gets an Aero body kit with Jet-Black Garnish. It comes with split-type LED headlights with sequential turn signals, LED daytime running lamps, LED rear combination lamps, roof rails, illuminated side steps and a moonroof with tilt, slide and jam-protect functions.

The LC300 HEV has leather seats, an eight-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support and memory, an eight-way power passenger seat, ventilated and heated seats for the front and first rear rows, dual rear-seat entertainment screens and a power-folding third row.

The equipment list also includes a 12.3-inch full digital meter cluster, head-up display, 12.3-inch display audio with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, Bluetooth, AM/FM, USB-C ports, HDMI ports, wireless charging and a 14-speaker JBL sound system.

Climate control covers the front cabin, first rear row and second rear row.

Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with Pre-Collision System, Adaptive High Beam System, Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Departure Alert and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.

The LC300 HEV also has Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Safe Exit Assist, Panoramic View Monitor, Multi-Terrain Monitor and front and rear clearance sonar.

“Toyota is dedicated to offering a wide range of cars, ranging from ICEs, HEVs, and BEVs for us to cater to the diverse needs of customers — with the LC300 HEV being the latest effort towards this commitment,” Elijah Marcial, TMP first vice president for Vehicle Sales Operations, said.

“Customers can now enjoy the practical hybrid technology Toyota offers in combination with the proven quality, durability and reliability of the Land Cruiser 300. We hope that this new and improved variant of the LC300 will empower more customers to choose Toyota when looking for a partner for adventure.”

The LC300 HEV is priced at P6,930,000 in Attitude Black Mica, Silver Metallic and Gray Metallic. Precious White Pearl is priced at P6,945,000.