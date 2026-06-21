Envoy: Hungary offers bigger opportunity

“We started discussions with the previous government, and we will try to pursue them,” Algabre said, referring to a proposed government-to-government labor arrangement. “The [Hungarian] government is currently in transition, but pursuing that arrangement remains part of our agenda.”

The ambassador’s remarks come amid concerns following Hungary’s decision to stop accepting new applications under its guest worker residence permit program for nationals of the Philippines, Georgia and Armenia.

However, Algabre clarified that the change does not mean Hungarian doors have closed for Filipino workers. “The main message is that Filipinos continue to be eligible to apply for employment opportunities in Hungary under the residence permit for employment purposes and other specific work permits,” she said. According to the envoy, only the fast-tracked guest worker permit, which is typically processed through certified Hungarian manpower agencies, has been suspended. Direct-hire employment permits remain available, although processing times are longer

Growing Filipino presence

The ambassador noted that the Filipino community in Hungary has grown significantly over the past few years, reflecting the country’s continuing demand for foreign labor. From around 6,500 Filipinos in 2023, the number rose to 11,000 in 2024 and now stands at approximately 16,000.

“We believe demand for Filipino workers will continue to grow because Filipinos are highly appreciated here, not only by their employers but also by the communities where they live,” Algabre said

She attributed this positive reputation to the skills, work ethic, and optimistic outlook of Filipino workers. “We know that our workers are skilled, hardworking and have a very positive attitude,” she added

The ambassador also pointed to Hungary’s aging population, a demographic challenge shared by many European countries. “Hungary, like other EU countries, is experiencing an aging population. That is why we can see increasing demand not only in Hungary but also in neighboring countries,” she said.