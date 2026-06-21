Envoy: Hungary offers bigger opportunity

Despite recent changes in Hungary’s labor migration policies, the Philippine government remains optimistic about expanding employment opportunities for Filipino workers in the Central European nation, according to Philippine Ambassador to Hungary Maria Elena Algabre
In an exclusive interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Usapang OFW, Algabre emphasized that ongoing efforts are underway to strengthen labor cooperation between the Philippines and Hungary, even as the Hungarian government reviews existing foreign worker policies.
“We started discussions with the previous government, and we will try to pursue them,” Algabre said, referring to a proposed government-to-government labor arrangement. “The [Hungarian] government is currently in transition, but pursuing that arrangement remains part of our agenda.”
The ambassador’s remarks come amid concerns following Hungary’s decision to stop accepting new applications under its guest worker residence permit program for nationals of the Philippines, Georgia and Armenia.
However, Algabre clarified that the change does not mean Hungarian doors have closed for Filipino workers. “The main message is that Filipinos continue to be eligible to apply for employment opportunities in Hungary under the residence permit for employment purposes and other specific work permits,” she said. According to the envoy, only the fast-tracked guest worker permit, which is typically processed through certified Hungarian manpower agencies, has been suspended. Direct-hire employment permits remain available, although processing times are longer
Growing Filipino presence
The ambassador noted that the Filipino community in Hungary has grown significantly over the past few years, reflecting the country’s continuing demand for foreign labor. From around 6,500 Filipinos in 2023, the number rose to 11,000 in 2024 and now stands at approximately 16,000.
“We believe demand for Filipino workers will continue to grow because Filipinos are highly appreciated here, not only by their employers but also by the communities where they live,” Algabre said
She attributed this positive reputation to the skills, work ethic, and optimistic outlook of Filipino workers. “We know that our workers are skilled, hardworking and have a very positive attitude,” she added
The ambassador also pointed to Hungary’s aging population, a demographic challenge shared by many European countries. “Hungary, like other EU countries, is experiencing an aging population. That is why we can see increasing demand not only in Hungary but also in neighboring countries,” she said.
‘We believe demand for Filipino workers will continue to grow because Filipinos are highly appreciated here, not only by their employers but also by the communities where they live.'
A comfortable quality of life
Beyond employment opportunities, Algabre highlighted the favorable living conditions enjoyed by many Filipino workers in Hungary. She explained that the average net salary offered in approved job orders is around $720 per month, with accommodation and food support often provided separately by employers.
When we say net salary, accommodation is already provided by employers, and workers also receive a food allowance,” she said. The embassy regularly inspects employer-provided housing and has found the accommodations to be in good condition. Workers are typically housed in dormitory-style facilities, with two to four occupants per room. Some units have private bathrooms, while others feature shared facilities and common cooking areas. Hungarian employers also provide monthly food vouchers worth around 30,000 Hungarian forints, helping workers manage their daily expenses.
Importantly, Algabre noted that Hungary’s cost of living remains lower than that of many other European Union destinations. “Hungary generally has a lower cost of living compared to other EU countries,” she said, allowing many workers to maximize their earnings while maintaining a stable standard of living.
Stay on the legal path
For Filipinos interested in working in Hungary, Algabre urged applicants to follow legal recruitment channels and comply with regulations set by the Department of Migrant Workers. “Applications under the residence permit for employment purposes continue, and there are other permits available for skilled workers,” she said.
“Our request is for everyone to go through the legal process and follow DMW regulations so that we can work together to protect your welfare.”
As labor mobility continues to evolve in Europe, hope remains that stronger bilateral arrangements and Hungary’s continuing workforce needs will create more opportunities for Filipinos seeking a future abroad