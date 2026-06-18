Hungary keeps door open to OFWs

Filipinos remain eligible for employment in Hungary despite recent changes in the country’s labor migration policy, Philippine Ambassador to Hungary Maria Elena Algabre said on Thursday.
Speaking on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Usapang OFW program, Algabre said Hungary’s Government Decree 92-2026, which took effect on 5 June, only suspended new applications under the guest worker residence permit category for nationals of the Philippines, Georgia and Armenia.
“It is not true that Filipinos are no longer allowed. Only the specific type of permit, the guest worker residence permit, has been stopped,” Algabre clarified.
She said Filipinos may still work in Hungary under other visa categories, including residence permits for employment purposes.
The envoy said the suspended guest worker program previously allowed applications to be processed in as little as three to four weeks through accredited manpower agencies.
Under the current system, workers must generally be hired directly by employers, a process that may take at least three months.
Algabre also said that discussions on possible government-to-government labor arrangements remain under consideration.
She described the policy change as part of Hungary’s broader review of foreign labor rules aimed at regulating the entry of third-country workers while prioritizing local employment.
Despite the adjustment, Algabre said opportunities remain available to Filipinos, particularly in automotive manufacturing, food processing, and hospitality.
Some 16,000 Filipinos are currently working in Hungary, she said.
The ambassador also urged prospective workers to verify job offers through government channels and licensed recruitment agencies to avoid illegal recruitment schemes.