Hungary keeps door open to OFWs

Filipinos remain eligible for employment in Hungary despite recent changes in the country’s labor migration policy, Philippine Ambassador to Hungary Maria Elena Algabre said on Thursday.

Speaking on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Usapang OFW program, Algabre said Hungary’s Government Decree 92-2026, which took effect on 5 June, only suspended new applications under the guest worker residence permit category for nationals of the Philippines, Georgia and Armenia.

“It is not true that Filipinos are no longer allowed. Only the specific type of permit, the guest worker residence permit, has been stopped,” Algabre clarified.